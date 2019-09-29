Stena Impero Arrives in Dubai

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-29 17:16:04

The U.K.-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero has docked in Port Rashid, Dubai, according to ship-tracking websites.

The Stena Impero, seized by Iran in July, departed Iranian waters on Friday and arrived off the coast off Dubai early Saturday.

Speaking at the vessel's departure from Iran, Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell said: “The master has reported that all crew members are safe and in high spirits following release. Upon arrival, the crew will receive medical checks and de-briefing by the company, following which arrangements have been made for them to return directly to their families in their respective countries.”

Hanell praised the crew for their professionalism, and he thanked their families for their support. He also thanked the Swedish foreign ministry and the government of the United Kingdom for their assistance, along with the embassy staff members representing India, Russia, Latvia and the Philippines in Iran.

Commandos from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized the Stena Impero as she transited the Strait of Hormuz on July 19. The U.K. Royal Marines conducted a similar seizure of the Iranian VLCC Adrian Darya 1 (ex name Grace 1) on July 4, and the Stena Impero's detention was widely seen as a retaliatory measure targeting British shipping. Iran denies any connection between the two tankers' circumstances.