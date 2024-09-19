Star Capital-Led Partnership Completes Acquisition of V.Group

A private equity consortium led by STAR Capital has completed its purchase of V.Group, the world's largest shipmanagement company. The acquisition follows successful completion of all regulatory consent processes, and will give V. additional capital to pursue growth and accelerate its own initiatives.

"I am pleased that our new ownership consortium of well-respected, long-term investors with deep shipping sector experience is now in place. The response from customers and colleagues to the announcement of the acquisition has been overwhelmingly positive," said V. CEO Rene Kofod-Olsen. "Wwe are continuing to accelerate investments across our shipping and services platform to the benefit of our customers, employees and the industry more broadly."

The consortium purchased V.Group from U.S.-based private equity company Advent International, which had owned V.Group since 2016. The new ownership group includes Dutch holding company Ackermans & van Haaren (AvH), the majority owner of dredging giant DEME.

With 3,500 vessels under management as of last year, V.Group is the largest third-party shipmanagement company. It provides a full range of shipping services, including technical management, crewing, catering, agency services and marine insurance. It has a network of 60 offices across 30 countries around the world.

Star Capital is a London-based private equity company with a focus on Europe. Its partners have invested in and built up 28 businesses since inception in 1999, including two other names in maritime - high-end shipyard Blohm+Voss and tonnage provider MPC Container Ships.