Stabilis Adds LNG Bunkering Capabilities to Gulf Coast at Port Arthur

Port of Port Arthur will develop LNG marine bunkering with Stabilis (POPA)

In an effort to expand the availability of LNG marine bunkering along the U.S. Gulf Coast, Stabilis Solutions has entered into an agreement with the Port of Port Arthur, Texas to facility LNG at the port. This will be the fifth LNG marine bunkering location that Stabilis supports on the Gulf Coast.

Under the terms of the MOU, Stabilis and the Port of Port Arthur (POPA) will work together to provide turnkey LNG fueling solutions to marine vessels calling at the port. The two organizations will work together to identify suitable dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations, obtaining the necessary permits and approvals, identifying, and educating potential customers, and executing LNG fueling events.

Stabilis will deploy its existing fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, and provide LNG from its George West liquefaction facility to support LNG fueling operations. LNG bunkering services are expected to be available at the Port in early 2022.

"Port Arthur looks forward to working with Stabilis on this important development," said Larry Kelley, Port Director and CEO of POPA. "The partnership with Stabilis will provide added sustainable options for fueling vessels on the Sabine Neches Waterway and another example of our commitment to our community. With significant daily vessel activity for the movement of energy and the products that support the global economy, it makes great sense to consider Port Arthur as a location for this initiative."

Port Arthur’s port facilities are strategically located on the Gulf Coast near Beaumont, Texas with access to both the Gulf and the intercoastal waterways. The port currently features over 3,000 feet of docks and is currently working towards adding 1,000 feet with a new Terminal 6 project due for completion in 2023. The port is equipped to handle any type of breakbulk general cargo, including, forest products, iron and steel products, dry bulk cargoes, bagged and bailed goods, and military cargo. It also handles Ro-Ro traffic.

"The Port of Port Arthur is a world-class port serving the global shipping industry and we are excited about our partnership," said Westy Ballard, President and CEO of Stabilis. "We see the ship-to-shore LNG fueling model as a key first step to attracting LNG powered vessel traffic to the Gulf Coast and is an exciting opportunity for Stabilis."