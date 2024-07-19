SS United States Asks Court for More Time as Search for Pier Continues

Faced with a deadline now just 55 days away, the SS United States Conservancy filed an appeal with the District Court in Pennsylvania to delay the order to move the long-retired liner. The court set a deadline of September 12 for the ship to vacate the pier in downtown Philadelphia that it has called home for the past 28 years.

“While we are doing everything possible to meet the court’s deadline, some factors are beyond the Conservancy’s control,” said Conservancy President Susan Gibbs announcing the new court petition. “Factors including this year’s intense Atlantic hurricane season forecast and the extensive technical preparations associated with the ship’s tow require some additional time to safely implement.”

The Conservancy, which has owned the vessel since 2011, reports it has been actively exploring potential temporary docks in the Philadelphia area and along the East Coast. It is also engaging in targeted outreach to federal and state officials, regional port authorities, maritime associations, and the U.S. Navy for help in identifying suitable and available berths.

In a separate update posted online, they said that so far, the efforts have failed to identify an alternative berth. They report speaking with the Navy and private operators at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and Newport News Shipbuilding, both of which do not have available spaces for a liner measuring 990 feet in length and a draft between 21 and 28 feet. They explored possibly berthing near the battleship New Jersey in Camden, New Jersey, or working with the Maritime Administration to anchor in the James River Reserve Fleet, but the size of the liner excludes those options.

Another possibility is New York City, but they report Governor Kathy Hochul of New York “would not engage and open the doors to redevelopment along Manhattan’s west side.” Similarly, outreach to the Executive Director of the Maryland Port Administration has not yet received a response. Further locations such as Long Beach, California are considered impractical due to the cost and distance to tow the vessel.

They report that they are currently exploring additional opportunities in Charleston, Savannah, and various ports in Florida, among other locations. They are also responding to suggestions from supporters and are open to other locations to avoid the alternative of selling the ship for scrap or reefing.

“Relocating a 990-foot-long ocean liner is a complex and costly process. We are simply asking for a reasonable extension to ensure the Conservancy can investigate all suitable and available locations and prepare the ship to leave its current pier safely,” they write on social media. They have asked the court to extend the deadline to December 5, 2024.

The charity has also launched an urgent fund-raising effort to pay anticipated costs for the potential move. As of last week, they reported that over 650 donors from around the world have responded. They announced having raised more than $100,000 toward a $500,000 goal, with multiple other fund-raising efforts underway.