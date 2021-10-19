South Korea to Help Columbia Develop Shipbuilding Industry

COTECMAR is one of the largest shipbuilders currently in Columbia (COTECMAR)

South Korea will provide $5 million in support to Columbia to help the country develop its shipbuilding industry. The support, which will come from the South Korean government’s Korea International Cooperation Agency, will help to develop a long-term plan as well as training and other support as the South American country seeks to build the industry.

The Colombian government chose the shipbuilding industry to become one of the core national industries and has been making effort to promote its advancement. However, the Colombian shipbuilding industry is currently focused on ship repairs and was held back from entering the international market by its focus on smaller ships and primarily the use of glass-reinforced plastic, best suited to smaller vessels.

At the conclusion of the agreement between the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo (MINCIT), the Koreans agreed to assist Columbia in the development of the foundation for the shipbuilding industry. KOICA will support the establishment of policies that promote the Colombian shipbuilding industry while helping the current shipbuilding operations transition to an industry that focuses on steel ships and the improvements in the industry ecosystem to enter the global market.

“This project is a program that will share Korea's experience in shipbuilding development, advanced policies, management, and technology development,” said Kim Hyun-geun. the Country Director of the KOICA Office in Colombia. “This is about supporting the development potential for the Colombian shipbuilding industry and other marine industries.”

KOICA will support the establishment of a mid-long-term development plan for the Colombian shipbuilding industry. Also, KOICA will invite Columbia officials involved in shipbuilding policy, design, and production personnel to Korea to take practical training. Further, support will be provided for a training room within a national educational institution and equipment for technical training to elevate the level of shipbuilding manufacturing techniques in Colombia.