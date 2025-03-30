Somalia Offers U.S. Full Control Over Somaliland's Port of Berbera

The geopolitics in the Horn of Africa have taken a new turn, with Somalia indicating that it is ready to offer the U.S exclusive control of it ports in the Gulf of Aden. This was revealed in a letter leaked last week, which appeared to have been written by Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and addressed to the U.S President Donald Trump. The letter is dated March 16.

“Somalia is prepared to offer the U.S exclusive operational control over the Balidogle and Berbera airbases, as well as the Port of Berbera and Bosaso. These strategically positioned assets provide an opportunity to bolster American engagement in the region, ensuring uninterrupted military and logistical access in this critical corridor,” reads part of the letter.

Ports of Berbera and Bosaso have long attracted global interest due to their strategic location near the entrance of the Red Sea. The U.S operates a naval base in the neighboring Djibouti, whose lease is scheduled to expire in 2034, with an option for 10-year extension.

However, the offer from Somalia promises to expand America’s footprint in the Gulf of Aden. The U.S military is currently leading efforts to secure Southern Red Sea from the ongoing Houthi attacks on merchant shipping.

But Somalia’s proposal to the U.S has been interpreted as a desperate move to stop recognition of its breakaway region, Somaliland, as a sovereign state. Early this month, the Financial Times reported that Washington was in the initial stages of negotiating with Somaliland. The discussions are about a possible deal to recognize the de facto state in exchange for rights to establish a military base near the Port of Berbera.

In a speech on Saturday, Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Irro dismissed Somalia’s offer to the U.S. “The leadership of Somaliland rests with me and my people. No one can claim or negotiate over the territory of Somaliland,” said Irro.

Berbera sea port is controlled by Somaliland while Bosaso is owned by Puntland, an autonomous state of Somalia. Both the ports are operated by the UAE’s DP World, which is currently modernizing the terminals.