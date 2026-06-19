Solomon Islands Intercept Shadowy Vessel Suspected of International Crimes

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Solomon Islands Customs, and Immigration conducted a joint operation working with international authorities in the apprehension of a shadowy vessel suspected of involvement in transnational organised criminal activities. The ship has been brought to Honiara, on the island of Guadalcanal, the capital of the Solomon Islands, on the island of Guadalcanal, for further investigation.

The authorities reported they had been tracking the vessel’s movements since April after intelligence reports indicated suspicious movements and activities consistent with organized criminal operations at sea. The Australian Border Force, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA), and other regional law enforcement partners had also become suspicious of the vessel. RSIPF Maritime says the vessel is suspected of drug trafficking, tobacco smuggling, and other forms of maritime transnational crime.

The vessel, identified as MV Wealth (61,00 dwt), is a Belize-flagged general cargo ship measuring approximately 98 metres in length and capable of transporting both containerised and bulk cargo. The vessel was built in 2010 and operated for the Chinese, but according to the databases, it was sold in February 2026, taking on this new identity.

The police report that 19 crewmembers were taken into custody, and they are believed to have come from China, Indonesia, and the Philippines. However, they report they have been unable to verify the identities and nationalities of all crewmembers due to the absence of a complete and legitimate crew manifest, which is part of the ongoing investigation.

Inquiries have revealed that two support tender vessels associated with MV Wealth remain unaccounted for, with the search ongoing. Intelligence assessments indicate a strong possibility that these vessels may have been utilized to transport illicit cargo to other destinations within the Pacific region, including Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and potentially Australia.

Investigators are also examining the movement of a suspected support vessel and fast craft that reportedly arrived at Noro Marina Wharf on May 8 and departed on May 12, without the knowledge or clearance of Customs, Immigration, or police authorities. There are reports that a Chinese national may have been left behind during this period. These developments have raised further questions regarding the vessel's activities and potential links to illicit cargo transfers.

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Investigations into MV Wealth and its associated activities remain ongoing. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive examination of the vessel, its documentation, cargo, crew, and any potential links to broader criminal networks operating across the region.

RSIPF said the interception and detention of MV Wealth underscore the evolving threat posed by organised criminal networks that exploit the vast maritime environment of the Pacific to facilitate illegal activities. Such networks seek to undermine border security, economic stability, and the safety of Pacific communities through sophisticated cross-border criminal operations.