Small Fishing Vessel Survives Collision With a Megamax Boxship

On May 21, a small fishing vessel collided with a 230,000 dwt container ship in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. The smaller vessel sustained significant damage but miraculously remained afloat.

On the morning of May 20, the 24,000 TEU container ship Singapore Express departed the Maasvlakte district of the port of Rotterdam and got under way, headed for Hamburg. She had rounded the West Frisian Islands and turned eastwards, making about 7-8 knots, when she encountered Stella Polaris (UK-22, IMO 8700802). The Polaris had been engaged in fishing in the North Sea and was headed southwards making nine knots, putting her in a crossing situation with Singapore Express. The two vessels collided at about 0100 GMT at a position to the north of Terschelling, AIS data provided by Pole Star Global shows.

Singapore Express (red) and Stella Polaris (orange) collide in the North Sea (Pole Star Global)

After the collision, Singapore Express slowed to two knots, then regained speed and proceeded onwards to the Port of Hamburg. Stella Polaris was towed into port at Harlingen.

Images taken by local media outlets show extensive damage to Stella Polaris' wheelhouse, which appears to have been crushed down by several feet. The small vessel's bow was also dented. No damage to Singapore Express has been reported.

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Despite the potential severity of the incident, only one crewmember aboard Stella Polaris sustained minor injuries, according to local maritime outlet Cutover. An investigation into the cause of the casualty is under way.

Top image courtesy VesselFinder