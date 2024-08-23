Singapore Starts Mpox Screening for Inbound Ships and Planes

Singapore health officials announced on Thursday that they are implementing health screenings as a precaution against the new more virulent strain of mpox that has emerged in Africa. The move comes a week after China also announced it would start screening for the virus as the first international cases were identified in Thailand and Sweden.

The World Health Organization while raising the alert on the new stain known as mpox Clade I has said it is not on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic which swept the globe in 2020. They believe mpox is more controllable and are encouraging steps including vaccinations in the 13 African countries where the virus is being predominately found.

While saying thus far there are no direct flights coming from countries where the virus is present, the Ministry of Health reports, “We will put in place temperature and visual screening,” and it will be implemented at sea checkpoints for crew and passengers arriving on ships from mpox affected areas as well as at Changi and Seletar airports for inbound travelers and crew arriving on flights. Health officials said they were taking the step anticipating mpox will spread into the Middle East which has regular flights to Singapore.

Singapore is drawing from its experience with COVID-19 reporting any suspected cases will be immediately isolated in a hospital. In addition, they are saying contact tracing will be conducted for all confirmed cases of mpox to limit community transmission. All identified contacts will be informed to monitor their health for symptoms of mpox and to seek medical advice if necessary and close contacts will also be offered vaccination to reduce the risk of mpox infection.

They emphasized it is precautionary because of August 22, Singapore has only had 13 confirmed cases of mpox detected this year, all of which were of the less severe Clade II infections. There have been no mpox Clade I cases detected in Singapore to date.

China last week implemented similar measures also saying it was a precaution to prevent the arrival of Clade I into the country. Customs authorities said on August 16, that all aircraft and vessels – including cargo and containerships – arriving from countries or regions affected by mpox will need to comply with health processing measures. The restrictions are initially scheduled to run for six months.

Worldwide the alert has gone up on mpox after the World Health Organization’s statement. Earlier in the week, a bulker arriving in Argentina was placed in quarantine when a crewmember was displaying symptoms consistent with mpox and a general health emergency alert was issued. Testing however confirmed it was chickenpox and according to the vessel’s AIS signal, it was permitted today to proceed to the Port of San Lorenzo after being held in quarantine.

News of the emerging health checks raised concerns as the shipping industry remembers the strict protocols implemented in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many countries barred crews from coming ashore and put limits on crew changes. Shipping organizations appealed and sought to have seafarers designated as essential workers.

