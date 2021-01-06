Singapore’s First LNG Bunkering Vessel Delivered

Photo courtesy of Keppel By The Maritime Executive 01-05-2021 06:25:44

Singapore has received its first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering vessel. Named the FueLNG Bellina it will be bunker LNG-powered vessels that call at the Port of Singapore as part of the effort to develop Singapore as a global LNG bunkering hub. The vessel’s first contracts will be to provide ship-to-ship LNG bunkering to the Shell-chartered tankers and for one of Hapag Lloyd’s container vessels.

Designed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Keppel Marine and Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), using its MTD 7500U LNG design, the vessel has a barge-like extended flat surface to provide bunker to a wide range of vessels.

Outfitted with two stern azimuth thrusters and one bow thruster, the bunkering vessel is also highly maneuverable, which will minimize the use of tugs during bunkering operations. It is also the first bunkering vessel with a Smart Notation for its suite of digital services, which enable remote monitoring and real-time support of vessel operations.

Built in Keppel O&M’s Nantong shipyard, FueLNG Bellina is the second LNG bunkering vessel and fifth dual-fuel vessel delivered by Keppel O&M. FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum, will be the operator of the vessel.

Keppel, Shell, and FueLNG also announced plans to further expand the LNG bunkering infrastructure in Singapore with the country’s first dedicated LNG bunkering facility. With a capacity of 3,500m3, the facility will be available for smaller vessels, such as harbor crafts, as well as outfitted to refuel the LNG bunkering vessel. The facility is expected to be operational at the end of 2021.