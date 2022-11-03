Singapore’s First Dedicated Methanol Bunker Tanker Ordered by GET

Global Energy will introduce methanol bunkering to Singapore in 2024 (file photo)

An order has been placed for the first dedicated methanol bunkering ship that will operate in Singapore. According to the team developing the vessel, it will add a new dimension to the bunkering operations in Singapore, which remains the world’s largest bunker market for the maritime industry. It will also become an important step as the industry increasingly moves toward methanol as the near-term alternative fuel in the process of reducing carbon emissions from shipping.

Global Energy Trading (GET), one of Singapore’s leading bunkering companies, is working with Stellar Ship Management Services), both wholly owned subsidiaries of Global Energy Group, on the development of the bunkering vessel. The goal is to set the course for new bunker vessels dedicated to alternative fuels. Bureau Veritas consulted on the project and will be the class society for the bunker tanker. A dedicated team from Stellar will supervise the construction of the tanker.

“We have made an important step to support the industry’s effort on carbon emissions reduction by introducing alternative and green fuel bunkering supply chain solutions,” said Loh Hong Leong, Group Managing Director of Global Energy Group. “The new tanker could pave the way for the next generation of a more versatile bunkering tanker.”

The order for the 4,000 dwt IMO Type 2 Chemical and Oil Tanker was placed in mid-October with Japan’s Sasaki Shipbuilding Co. The new tanker will join GET’s fleet by the end of 2023, becoming the first Category A bunkering tanker for the carriage of biofuel and methanol in Singapore. Global Energy Group currently owns a fleet of 20 bunker tankers.

A Singapore MPA-licensed and UAE-licensed bunker supplier, GET provides a full range of marine fuels. The company expects that it will soon introduce Biofuel (beyond Bio25) to its offerings. They have scheduled the introduction of methanol in 2024.

Timing of the vessel is an important next step in the development of the infrastructure to support the wider adoption of methanol as a marine fuel. A range of shipping companies including Maersk, CMA CGM, Unifeeder, and now COSCO have all placed orders for new vessels that they intend to run on methanol and later synthetic methanol as the supply of the fuel and tools to support its use emerge. The first of Maersk’s large methanol-fueled ships being built in South Korea is due for delivery early in 2024.

