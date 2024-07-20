Malaysia Searches for Shadow Tanker as it Goes Dark and Departs Accident



The mystery around Friday’s apparent allsion between a Hafnia chemical tanker and an anchored VLCC near the eastern side of the Singapore Strait deepened as Malaysia confirmed it is now searching for the Chinese-owned tanker and possible additional casualties aboard the vessel. Speaking at a press event on Saturday, Malaysian officials raised numerous concerns about the VLCC Ceres 1, which is registered in São Tomé and Príncipe.

“So far, Malaysian Maritime has not been able to confirm the actual condition of the ship and crew of MT Ceres 1 since it is not contactable,” they reported during the briefing.

Malaysia reports that it dispatched two offshore patrol boats to the area today and the Ceres 1 is no longer at the scene of the accident which is approximately 25 nautical miles north of Malaysia. The officials are accusing the Ceres 1 of turning off its AIS signal and moving from the position where it was anchored when it was struck early on Friday by the Hafnia Nile. However, they believe the vessel is still likely in Malaysian waters and they have put an amphibious aircraft aloft to search for the tanker.

“Information and review of MRSC Johor Bahru together with the Malaysian Maritime Department also found the IMO registration number of the concerned ship is suspicious and the actions of the concerned ship leaving the incident area is also doubtful,” Malaysian Maritime said in its latest statement.

Malaysian video from Friday showing Ceres 1 during the rescue effort

On Friday, a Singapore-flagged supply ship, Dolphin 1, responded to the distress calls and a call for assistance from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and rescued 14 crewmembers from the Ceres 1 shortly after the incident. Two of the crewmembers were airlifted by the Singapore Air Force to a hospital for further treatment while the reports said 26 crewmembers remained aboard the Ceres 1 to continue the firefight. Officially, Malaysia Maritime says it is looking for the vessel to ensure the safety of the crew and assist other causalities.

The Ceres 1 has widely been linked to the sanction-busting trade in Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil. Ownership is reported as a company in Hong Kong, but reports said its P&I insurer was unclear. Iran’s Energy Ministry issued a statement today saying it did not have oil aboard the Ceres 1 contradicting prior reports that the vessel was loaded with as much as 2 million barrels of crude. Images of the tanker from Maritime Malaysia’s video show the Ceres 1 riding high confirming it had offloaded before the incident.

The circumstances around what now appears to be an allision (Ceres 1 was stationary at anchor) are also mysterious. Analysis of the tracking data shows the Hafnia Nile traveling at 14 knots, and it appears she struck the Chinese VLCC while it was at anchor. Lloyds’ Intelligence however highlights dubious transmissions and inconsistencies in the AIS signal from the VLCC.

Malaysian video showing extensive damage to the Hafnia Nile

The Hafnia Nile was abandoned with its crew taken to Singapore. Hafnia in a statement said two crewmembers had suffered minor injuries. The fire aboard the product tanker which was loaded with 300,000 barrels of naphtha according to Kpler and LSEG caused extensive damage on the port side after quarter of the vessel.

Malaysia says it will continue to search while also investigating the circumstances of the incident which it says happened in its water. Singapore initially said the incident was in its area of control placing it 55 nautical miles northeast of Pedra Branca, islands at the easternmost point of Singapore’s territory.

