Shipbuilding Boom Reaches Great Lakes: 10 “Super-Eco” Lakers Ordered

Fednav plans to modernize its fleet with 10 new eco bulkers (Fednav)

The rapid growth in shipbuilding orders in 2021 has now reached the Great Lakes with one of the largest newbuilding orders for the waterways. Canada’s dry bulk shipping group Fednav placed an order for 10 new ocean-going lakers. It represents a nearly 10 percent increase over the company’s current fleet of 120 vessels with the order being a key element of fleet modernization and designed to support Fednav's sustainability goals.

The order went to Japan’s Sumisho Marine Co. and Oshima Shipbuilding for the 10 new lakers. The ships will be built at the Oshima shipyard in Japan, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in mid-2023. The design for the vessels was developed jointly between Fednav and Oshima.

According to Fednav, the new generation of vessels will be “super-eco lakers” that represent the most efficient vessels to date for the company. They will be equipped with the latest technology, including Tier III engines and the capability of burning biofuels. The result will be that their carbon emissions will be 33 percent less than the vessels they will replace, including a Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) footprint at least 87 percent smaller.

"We are delighted to include these new vessels to our fleet to support the shipping industry and reinforce our commitment to the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway," said Paul Pathy, President and CEO of Fednav. "These new vessels are aligned with our long-term strategy to invest in our future and support our transition toward more sustainable shipping.”

Fednav is the largest international dry-bulk shipping group in Canada. It operates a fleet of about 120 bulk carriers trading worldwide, of which 60 are owned. The Canadian operations include both the Great Lakes and the Arctic.