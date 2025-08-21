Ship With Critical Aid From Cyprus for Gaza is Holding 48 Hours Offshore



The latest effort to get a meaningful amount of aid into Gaza for residents is underway, but appears to have been slowed as the vessel is circling off the coast near the port of Ashdod, Israel. The ship had been scheduled to dock on Tuesday night, August 19, but as of Thursday night continues to sail in circles.

The Republic of Cyprus took a leading role in organizing the aid shipment. It contributed over 700 tons of food and material, along with 500 tons from the Government of Malta. Humanitarian organizations from the United States, Italy, Malta, and Kuwait have also participated, and the Government of the United Arab Emirates was reported to be instrumental in the entire effort.

The vessel, Henke, a 5,000-dwt general cargo ship registered in Panama, was loaded at the port of Lemesos, Cyprus, for departure on Monday, August 18. The ship, which is Turkish-owned and managed, has a spotty record, including 16 deficiencies identified during a Port State inspection in May, which caused it to be detained for eight days, but it is providing a vital lifeline to the residents of Gaza.

The ship is loaded with a total of 52 containers holding 1,200 tons of relief aid. Among the supplies provided are pasta, rice, baby food, canned goods, and other vital supplies, which are to be handed over to the charitable organization World Central Kitchen as the final contractor and distributor. The effort is underway under the auspices of the United Nations delivery mechanism, reports Cyprus.

Η Κυπριακ? Δημοκρατ?α συνεχ?ζει την ?μπρακτη δρ?ση στο ανθρωπιστικ? πεδ?ο. Π?ντα σε στεν? συνεργασ?α και συντονισμ? με διεθνε?ς ετα?ρους και ανθρωπιστικο?ς οργανισμο?ς, και εντ?ς του πλαισ?ου του ΟΗΕ.



Σε αυτ? τη β?ση αναχ?ρησε χθες βρ?δυ απ? το Λιμ?νι Λεμεσο? ανθρωπιστικ?… pic.twitter.com/mKnUr5lih6 — Constantinos Kombos (@ckombos) August 19, 2025

Israel appears to have agreed to the mission. Associated Press reports Israeli customs officials screened the shipment before it left Lemesos. Cyprus said the agreement calls for the cargo to be transferred via the Port of Ashdod without additional security checks at the point of arrival.

It is unclear, however, what the delay is for the vessel, which was to have begun offloading on Wednesday, August 20, according to the announced schedule. AIS signals show the vessel underway at 5 knots circling off the northern Israeli coast.

It is not the first time Cyprus has served as a staging point to send aid to the citizens of Gaza. The United States used Cyprus in its failed effort at setting up a floating harbor for Gaza. The World Central Kitchen organized a barge loaded with aid that was also towed from Cyprus in 2024.

This latest effort comes as the ceasefire talks and proposals for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages teeter back and forth. Israel has announced its plans to intensify its efforts in the remaining sections of Gaza while also calling for the immediate release of all hostages. It is believed that Hamas is still holding as many as 50 Israelis, although the Israeli government has said it believes between 25 and 35 of them are likely deceased. Hamas alleges that as many as 62,000 Gazans have been killed in the 22-month war.

The need to get food and water to the residents of Gaza is acute, with the UN calling this mission a crucial step.

