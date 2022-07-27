Seized Russian Superyacht Axioma Set for Auction in Gibraltar

Axioma in her pre-2020 white livery (Dunya Yachts)

Yacht enthusiasts who have been hoping to buy their own ex-Russian superyacht now have their very first chance with the auctioning of the Axioma, a luxurious vessel owned by a billionaire pipe magnate.

Axioma is a $75 million superyacht built in 2013, and she is also known by her project name, Red Square. She has accommodations for 12 passengers and 20 crewmembers, and she normally operates in the Mediterranean. At 236 feet in length, she is the largest yacht ever built by a Turkish shipyard. Her interior was created by the well-known yacht designer Alberto Pinto.

In March, the Axioma was arrested in Gibraltar after her owner was added to U.S. and UK sanctions lists in connection with the invasion of Ukraine. The owner, Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, made his fortune from a Russian pipemaking conglomerate, OAO TMK. Western sanctions on Russia target high-net-worth citizens who have suspected ties to political leadership; Pumpyansky was personally awarded the Order for Merit to the Fatherland by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.

Unlike other captured Russian yachts, Axioma was seized on behalf of a bank, not a government, and this means that her sale will proceed swiftly in the manner of an ordinary admiralty auction.

According to yachting media, Pumpyansky's vessel holding company, Pyrene Investments, owed $22 million to JP Morgan for a mortgage. As soon as Pumpyansky was sanctioned, JP Morgan could no longer legally accept money from Pyrene for the repayment of the loan. Instead, the bank asked a court in Gibraltar to seize the yacht for a breach of the loan agreement (sanctions) and then auction it off to repay the debt.

The auction is scheduled for August 23, and a website with details and an online bidding portal is expected soon.