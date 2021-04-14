Search Ongoing for Crew Missing After Liftboat Capsizes off Louisiana

Search operation after Secor liftboat capsizes (US Coast Guard photo) By The Maritime Executive 04-14-2021 09:58:23

A search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Gulf of Mexico for the crew of a capsized liftboat that was lost during a sudden storm yesterday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard is asking all mariners in the area to assist in the search for up to a dozen people still missing from the vessel. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized vessel Tuesday afternoon approximately eight miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The 129-foot platform vessel departed the port shortly after mid-day on April 13 with a crew of 19 aboard. Seacor Marine confirmed that it is one of its vessels, the U.S. flagged Seacor Power.

At the time of the accident, the National Weather Service had issued a warning for serve weather including high winds from a weather front with thunderstorms moving through the area. The National Weather Service’s New Orleans office told NBC News that winds in the area reached 70 to 80 mph creating rough sea conditions.

One survivor was pulled from the water aboard the US Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris (US Coast Guard photo)

The Coast Guard reports that it received an emergency position indicating radio beacon notification at 4:30 p.m. from the Seacor Power. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast, and multiple good Samaritan boat crews immediately responded while the Coast Guard also dispatched its vessels.

The good Samaritans in the area were able to pull four people from the water. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris, a Fast Response Cutter, arrived on the scene within 30 minutes, and rescued one person from the capsized vessel. A second Coast Guard vessel also arrived on the scene and rescued another person.

Two Coast Guard cutters, smaller response vessels, a helicopter, and an Ocean Sentry airplane from the Coast Guard are all continuing the search along with multiple private craft.





Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris is one of the vessels in the search and rescue (US Coast Guard photo)