Search for Missing Fisherman Suspended off Long Island

File image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 11-08-2020 03:46:49

[Brief] The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search for a missing fisherman who went overboard about 16 nautical miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island on Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound watchstanders received a distress call via VHF at 1120 hours Saturday from the fishing vessel Hope and Sydney, which reported that a crew member had gone overboard. The crew identified the man overboard as Carl Whitney, 32. He was last seen in an orange t-shirt, jeans and carrying a green duffle bag. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, one helicopter and one search aircraft engaged in the search for Whitney. The effort was called off Saturday afternoon.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Carl Whitney today," said Capt. Eva Van Camp, commander of Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. "This tragic incident emphasizes the inherent dangers associated with being out on the water, and we urge all commercial and recreational mariners to take basic steps to ensure their safety before getting underway, including checking the weather, filing a float plan and wearing a life jacket.”

As of Sunday morning, the Hope and Sydney was headed back towards shore, making nine knots towards the fishing port of Galilee.

