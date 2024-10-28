Seafarer Stress Reduced and Satisfaction Rises Due to Red Sea Diversions

In a sort of odd quirk of fate, the Seafarer Happiness Index has improved as ships continue to lengthen voyages due to diverting away from Red Sea routes reports The Mission to Seafarers in its latest Seafarer Happiness Index report. They note that the added time has unexpectedly provided seafarers with opportunities for rest, routine establishment, and social activities.

The Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) is a quarterly survey designed to provide insights into the sentiments and experiences of crews at sea. It strives to identify key issues for ship owners and operators that can improve the happiness and productivity of crews.

“While it is encouraging to see another slight rise in seafarer happiness, this report clearly shows that significant challenges remain,” said Peter Rouch, Secretary-General for The Mission to Seafarers. “We urge all parties to do what they can to reduce the unacceptable risks faced by seafarers from the continued attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea,” the group said while also calling for continued attention on welfare issues.

The increase in seafarer happiness this quarter (from 6.99 in Q2 to 7.13 in Q3) they highlight has in part been driven by the unexpected benefits of longer transit routes as a result of tensions in the Red Sea. They believe the longer voyages and increased amount of sea time for vessels diverting is allowing additional time for rest, social activities, and establishing better onboard routines. This the report interprets has positively impacted team morale and overall well-being. Additionally, the extended time at sea has enabled senior officers to take on a more supportive role, sharing watch duties and dedicating time to training junior crew members, fostering a greater sense of camaraderie and competence on board.

Among the other areas showing improvement, the report highlights food quality. Seafarers would still like greater variety but appreciate the attention given by the lines. They also appreciate the availability of fitness and recreational facilities, while present, but not it is often underutilized due to fatigue.

Despite these improvements, significant challenges remain. Internet connectivity continues to be a major frustration for many seafarers. The lack of reliable communication with family and friends contributes to feelings of isolation and impacts morale. Additionally, limited shore leave and concerns about wages continue to weigh heavily on the minds of many seafarers, affecting their overall satisfaction and mental well-being reports The Mission to Seafarers.

There is also growing dissatisfaction with the relevance of some training programs, with calls for more practical, real-world training that better addresses the unique challenges of working at sea. Stress related to workloads, particularly due to watchkeeping duties and time zone changes, remains a critical issue. Seafarers have voiced concerns about the removal of certain engineering ranks, which is negatively impacting ship maintenance and overall efficiency.

The charity along with Idwal and NorthStandard which participate in the quarterly survey are pleased to see the improvement in scores while noting that more needs to be done for seafarers. The survey is also supported by Inmarsat.

