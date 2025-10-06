Seafarer from Dutch Cargo Ship Dies a Week After Houthi Attack



Dutch shipping company Spliethoff issued a statement today, October 6, confirming that one of the two seriously injured crewmembers from its vessel Minervagracht passed away in a hospital in Djibouti. The individual had been evacuated from the ship after the attack on September 29, with the French forces having reported that the most seriously injured person was flown directly to Djibouti for medical care.

Spliethoff extended its condolences to the family of the seafarer and said it was assisting the family. No additional details were released on the individual other than that they had sustained “critical injuries” during the attack. Previous reports had said the crew was made up of individuals from Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka. After being evacuated by the Greek frigate HS Spetsai and a French frigate, the other 18 members of the crew were taken to Djibouti.

Most of the crew of Minervagracht, Spliethoff reports, have now been repatriated to their home countries. One crew member remains under medical care in Djibouti. His condition is reported to be stable, and the company expects he will be able to return home later this week.

The 10 Filipino crewmembers aboard the Minervagracht reached the Philippines on October 4. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported their return while saying two others were still in Djibouti.

“The events of last week have left a profound impact on everyone at Spliethoff. Today’s news has deeply saddened everyone at the company, as we mourn the loss of a respected and valued seafarer,” the company wrote reporting the death.

This adds to the death toll of seafarers from the attacks by the Houthis. Four deaths were confirmed from the bulker Eternity C after it was sunk in July 2025 in the Red Sea. The first deaths came in 2024, with one seafarer reported missing after another cargo ship, Tutor, was attacked. Several other seafarers have sustained injuries during the attacks.

Spliethoff reported last week that it was engaging with international authorities and towage experts to safeguard and secure the vessel. The ship was abandoned on September 29 after the missile strike caused a fire that damaged the accommodation block on the ship. The UK’s monitoring operation UKMTO had reported the vessel as a hazard to navigation.

