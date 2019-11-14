Savona's Cruise Terminal Renovated

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-14 18:11:09

A ceremony has been held in Savona, Italy, for the opening of the renovated Calata delle Vele cruise ship quay and Palacrociere terminal 1.

The investment made by the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority to renovate the quay, and by Costa Cruises on the terminal, reached around 22 million euros ($24 million).

Savona is one of the busiest cruise ports in Italy and Europe, and the work was undertaken to facilitate the requirements of the latest generation of cruise ships. It included deepening the seabed from nine to 11 meters and reinforcing several quays.

The terminal has had its entrance hall reorganized, with the fountain removed, the reception desk rebuilt and the rear area used for security checks on travelers boarding the ships widened and fitted with four X-ray machines. Also to help regulate the flow of passengers, part of the terrace, measuring 130 square meters, was covered with a glass structure and will be used as an access area for cruise passengers in transit, with an additional four X-ray machines. The signs have been completely replaced and a connecting bridge built between the two higher floors.

The port is now ready for the arrival of the Costa Smeralda in 2020. With her arrival, Savona is expected to achieve 900,000 passenger movements, up from 842,000 in 2018.

