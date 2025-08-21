Saturation Diving Begins Effort to Remove Fuel from MSC Elsa 3 Casualty



Salvage efforts at the wreck site of the casualty MSC Elsa 3 have moved into a critical phase, reports India’s Directorate General of Shipping. Starting on August 20, saturation diving began on the hulk as the salvage team hired by MSC and the insurers started the efforts to pump the remaining fuel from the vessel.

It is a challenging operation because of the depth of the wreck, which lies at approximately 51 meters (167 feet), and the potential for adverse weather conditions. The operations were suspended in July after the first phase capped vents and ports that were thought to be weeping small amounts of fuel. The site, which is 14 nautical miles off the Indian state of Kerala on the West Coast, is exposed to the seasonal monsoons.

The salvage plan submitted by SMIT Salvage, the firm engaged by the shipowners and the Protection and Indemnity insurer North Standard, targets completion of the fuel extraction by September 25. SMIT was hired as a specialist for this phase of the effort, replacing the earlier salvage firm. They note the schedule is a tentative timeline for oil removal and associated activities, which may be impacted by weather conditions.

Estimates are that there was a total of 450 metric tons of fuel aboard the containership when it went down on May 25. It consists of approximately 85 tons of diesel, and the remainder is VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil). Since the vessel sank, there have been small quantities of fuel on the surface, which have dissipated in the sea conditions.

The Directorate General is advising local fishermen and other vessels not to enter a one-nautical-mile exclusion zone around the operation. It is being supported by Diving Support Vessels and other crafts to ensure the safety and monitor for pollution.

In addition to the fuel removal, the DGS reports that so far, 655 tons of plastic nurdles have been collected from the coastal areas. There was a total of 650 containers aboard, of which the DGS says 66 have been recovered after washing up on the coast along with various other debris. Sri Lanka, which is hundreds of miles away, reports debris has also washed up on its shores.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, the owners of the vessel, and the insurance companies continue to face a growing list of legal challenges associated with the casualty. The company has moved to limit its liability while rejecting the extent of the damage claims made by Kerala in court. The court has detained five MSC containerships while they were making port calls in India as security against various claims by fishermen and shippers who had cargo on the ship. Four of the vessels have been released after bonds were posted, but the MSC Akiteta II has been stuck in port for a month as it was attached as part of the $1 billion claim made by Kerala.

The company told the court that India is threatening trade and its supply chain. It said the terms in the case are setting a bad precedent that shipping companies would not be able to meet. Sri Lanka has filed separate claims for the impact on its environment from the wreck.

