Sarah McCoy Takes Helm as CEO of Port of Virginia

The Virginia Port Authority has named its next chief executive officer: Sarah J. McCoy, a longtime veteran of port operations at VPA who had been filling the role on an interim basis since earlier this year. She has received unanimous board approval to continue on as permanent CEO.

"We spoke to many very capable and experienced leaders inside and outside the maritime industry across the globe," board chairman Bill Kirk said in a statement. "We are very fortunate to have the best candidate for the job right here at the VPA. Sarah is an experienced and perceptive business leader and has the vision and skillset to lead The Port of Virginia into the next decade."

McCoy joined the port 12 years ago as general council, then served as chief administrative officer, gaining experience with the runnings of the port. She led the team that helped renegotiate the lease for Virginia International Gateway, including a pre-agreed sales price for the terminal when the lease expires in 40 years. She also helped lead the Gateway Investment Program, the sweeping $1.4 billion infrastructure initiative that is remaking the port's capabilities. The program includes a deeper and wider harbor at Norfolk, a deeper shipping channel than at any other major East Coast container port, and conversion of the existing Portsmouth Marine Terminal into a heavy-lift terminal.

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“The Port of Virginia is an important engine for trade, investment and job creation throughout the Commonwealth and having a leader like Sarah, who brings significant institutional knowledge to the leadership role, is important,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Nick Donohue. “This decision also brings continuity with it, so the port will be able to continue on its path forward without any disruption in leadership."

McCoy announced the completion of the port's long-awaited channel dredging project in March. After post-dredge mapping and surveying, the new depths will be updated onto the chart for the port and will reflect a new 55-foot maintained depth. Coupled with the unlimited air draft of the approach channel, this means that the port has no restrictions for modern container ships, up to and including ULCVs.