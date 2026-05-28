Sanctioned Russian Tanker Carrying Diesel to Cuba Diverts to the South



A sanctioned Russian-flag tanker that is loaded with a cargo of diesel appeared to divert south, possibly heading to South America after lingering in the Atlantic for a month. The product tanker Universal (50,923 dwt) was thought to be carrying a second relief shipment from Russia to the struggling island of Cuba.

Russian officials had said in March that they planned to send emergency shipments of fuel to Cuba as a sign of solidarity. “Russia does not intend to seek permission from other countries to supply its oil,” said Dmitry Birichevsky, MFA Director of the Department for Economic Cooperation.

The first shipment arrived on March 31 aboard the tanker Anatoly Kolodkin, after reports that Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the shipment. The tanker supplied 730,000 barrels of crude, but recently, Cuban officials admitted it had been quickly used and is now depleted. Russian officials had said a second shipment was close behind.

The tanker Universal, which is under sanctions from the U.S., UK, and EU, departed a Baltic terminal loaded with approximately 250,000 barrels of diesel fuel in early April. It was escorted through the English Channel by the frigate Admiral Grigorovich and then began the Atlantic crossing, apparently bound for Cuba. Its AIS signal, however, has said “for orders.”

Since mid-April, the vessel had been mysteriously holding in the middle of the Atlantic. It was approximately 1,000 miles from Cuba, and it was not attempted to proceed. Tracking services spotted that the tanker got back underway yesterday, May 27. It is making over 10 knots but turned to the southeast, sailing away from Cuba.

There was a similar situation earlier in the year when the Chinese-owned product tanker Sea Horse also appeared to be bound for Cuba carrying Russian fuel. The vessel stopped in the Atlantic while tensions were high with the United States actively turning away other tankers headed for Cuba. The Sea Horse, held in the Atlantic and appearing unready to challenge the U.S., ultimately turned south, heading to Trinidad and Venezuela.

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While the U.S. may be continuing to challenge fuel shipments to the island, other relief ships are proceeding. A cargo ship arrived from Mexico carrying donated humanitarian aid, and last weekend, a Chinese general cargo ship arrived with a shipment of rice.

On May 1, the Trump administration issued an executive order targeting the assets of any foreign entity that assists the Cuban government. After that, two of the largest shippers, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd, said that they were suspending bookings to Cuba. They cited the compliance risks of continuing to engage in Cuban trade.

