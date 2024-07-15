San Francisco Bay Gets New Carbon Fiber Plug-in-Hybrid Ferry

On the same day as the inauguration of a new hydrogen-powered ferry for San Francisco's Blue & Gold Fleet, the Angel Island Tiburon Ferry (AITF) announced plans to electrify two of its existing vessels and build a new carbon fiber plug-in battery-hybrid catamaran.

AITF has hired New Zealand-based EV Maritime to design and engineer the novel new vessel. On shorter routes it will be able to run fully on its batteries, and it will be able to revert to diesel operation when needed for longer itineraries. It is based on technology that is in development for commuter ferries at the port of Auckland, and will be the first time that EV brings its approach to the United States market.

The signing ceremony for the contract was held Friday, attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who was in San Francisco to wrap up a four-day diplomatic tour of the United States. "New Zealand company, EV Maritime, is integral to the Bay Area’s transition to a more sustainable future," Luxon said in a statement.

The new hybrid catamaran will join AITF's regular Tiburon-Angel Island service, along with its harbor-cruise and whalewatching outings. It's a well-established operation: AITF has been operating on the San Francisco Bay since 1959, and it still remains in the family of founder Milton McDonogh. Fourth-generation charter boat captain Maggie McDonogh runs the business today.

"We are located on the coast, and strongly believe that what we do here affects everything inland," said McDonogh in a statement. "Not only is going electric the right thing to do, I see it as our moral obligation to preserve the environment for future generations. Converting our existing boats, which are still fully serviceable, is a no-brainer effort."

EV Maritime is currently building its first project, a pair of carbon fiber vessels that will kick off Auckland's long-term ferry electrification program. The two ferries will be all-electric, equipped for fast charging with a 10-minute top-up cycle during docking. They will have a speed of up to 25 knots and room for 200 passengers on shorter trips of up to 20 nautical miles. The carbon-fiber hull construction will shave about 10 tonnes off of lightship displacement for a conventional design, offsetting the weight of the 12-tonne lithium ion battery banks. Entry into service is scheduled for later this year.