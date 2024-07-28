Salvors Arrive as Fire Persists for 10 Days on Maersk Containership

The container fire aboard the Maersk Frankfurt a newly built containership chartered to Maersk continues after 10 days of a continuous firefight. The efforts are being led by the crew and the Indian Coast Guard with specialists now arriving to aid with the efforts that continue off the West Coast of India.

The fire was reported to the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 while the 5,920 TEU Maersk Frankfurt (76,000 dwt) was southbound from India to Sir Lanka. The reports placed the vessel about 100 nautical miles north of Goa. The vessel remains approximately 35 nautical miles offshore south of Kasaragod, India with reports the Indian Coast Guard earlier in the week directed the vessel further offshore into deep water. The current position is approximately 50 nautical miles south of New Mangalore, which is serving as the base of operations.

The Coast Guard now reports it employed five vessels, two helicopters, and its Dornier aircraft in the firefight. Over 1,200 kg of dry chemical powder has been air dropped into the area of the fire yet pockets of fire and hotspots persist. Two Coast Guard vessels have been alongside spraying millions of gallons of water on the fire and cooling the area while the Coast Guard has reported the primary fire was doused .

Smoke continues to billow from the area with pictures showing stacks of boxes that appear to have collapsed. Indian media reports indicate that infra-red imagery revealed a reduction in hotspots with the fire primarily around Bay 18 on the starboard side. There was no explanation on what continues to feed the fire, but the cargo manifest reflects that there are dangerous materials aboard the vessel. The Indian Coast Guard said this includes chemicals such as benzene and sodium cyanate.

The Coast Guard also assisted in embarking five salvors to the Maersk Frankfurt. The vessel’s owners, a Japanese company, have hired “a specialized salvage agency to manage firefighting and disposal efforts,” the Coast Guard reports. The company has already declared General Averages for the shippers.

Three tugs are in the area assisting and shuttling equipment to the vessel. An additional tug was due to arrive on Sunday, July 28, and by July 30 a larger offshore vessel, AHTS Valiant is expected to arrive having departed from Sharjah, India.

The Coast Guard said despite challenging conditions, the situation remains under control. One crewmember died in the early stages of the fire but the other crew remains safe and aboard their vessel. The Indian Coast Guard reports it will continue to assist the salvors till all their vessels and equipment are on scene.