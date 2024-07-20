Video: Fire Reignites on Maersk Containership off India

The firefight aboard the Maersk Frankfurt is stretching into a second day. The Indian Coast Guard reports its assets are continuing to assist the vessel which is stopped approximately 6.5 nautical miles south of Karwar, India in the Arabian Sea and approximately 100 nautical miles north of Goa.

There are unconfirmed reports in the Indian media attributed to the Ministry of Shipping saying that one seafarer from the Philippines is missing and may have been killed. They are also saying that the fire was started by an electrical short circuit and the crew called for assistance late on Friday, July 19, when they were unable to suppress the fire.

After more than 12 hours of firefighting the Indian Coast Guard was reporting early on Saturday, July 20, progress while also saying the fire had not spread to other parts of the 836-foot (255-meter) long vessel. The containership, which was only delivered to its Japanese owners in May 2024 and is now operating under charter to Maersk, has a capacity for 5,920 TEU although photos show the vessel is less than fully loaded.

The Indian Coast Guard reported later Saturday that the fire midship had reignited. Additional assets were being deployed including an Indian helicopter that is now dropping 150 kg dry chemical powder bags of fire suppressant in an attempt to control the blaze. The Indian Coast Guard was reporting the fire in the forward part of the vessel had been suppressed, but heavy smoke continued.

The fire in the forepart has been suppressed, but heavy smoke persists and has reignited midship. ICG ships Sachet, Sujeet and Samrat are ongoing with fire-fighting operations.

ICG Ships Sujeet, Sachet and Samrat have been fighting the fire for over 12 hours, preventing its spread. As of 0700 hrs, 20 Jul, the vessel is 6.5 NM south of Karwar, ICG Dornier aircraft Ex Goa is conducting aerial

Three Coast Guard vessels are alongside the containership spraying water on the vessel and continuing to assess the situation. The vessel has a crew of 21 aboard but the Indian Coast Guard is reporting an evacuation is not required at this time.

Reports are that the manifest reflects that the vessel is carrying dangerous cargo but there have been no indications yet as to what types of cargo are aboard. Media stories are saying that there have been several explosions coming from the area of the fire.

The Maersk Frankfurt was delivered in May 2024 from Imabari Shipbuilding. The vessel is 76,500 dwt and was sailing from Mundra in northern India to Sri Lanka.

Container fires continue to be one of the most persistent problems for the industry. Trade groups have consistently warned of the dangers of improperly packed or stowed materials. Last week, the Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative (CFLII), led by the SafetyTech Accelerator, reported it was launching evaluations of three early-stage fire detection technologies that could be potentially deployed on containerships. The initiative was launched last year and includes Lloyd’s Register, Evergreen, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Seaspan, Offen Group, UK P&I, and TT Club.