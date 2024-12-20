Salvage Efforts Refloat Canada's Beloved Storybook Tugboat Theodore TOO

A team of salvage experts that included divers and even the Canadian Coast Guard rushed this week to the rescue of an iconic tugboat after the little vessel suddenly took on water and partially submerged at the Ontario Shipyard in Port Weller. Used to promote the maritime industry and water conservation, the little vessel won the hearts of Canadians as a replica of a famous TV storybook character.

The tugboat named Theodore TOO developed a loyal following so much so that Nova Scotia’s premier weighed in on social media after the news of the vessel sinking. Built in 2000 in Nova Scotia, the 65-foot (20-meter) vessel is a replica of Theodore Tugboat the title character of an animated children’s TV show that ran from 1993 to 2001. The show was aired by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) in the United States and appeared in more than 80 countries around the world.

The tugboat is iconic owing to its unique hull and wheelhouse which are made entirely of wood, with a fiberglass hat and smokestack. A replica of the character, it has a “face” on the wheelhouse, with large hydraulic eyes that however are no longer operational.

Theodore TOO back on an even keel on Friday (Theodore TOO's social media)

“I don’t want to alarm you, but I had a mishap yesterday and took on some water while floating alongside a dock in the Ontario Shipyard in Port Weller,” they wrote on the official social media account of the tug on Wednesday. “I am resting safely on my belly in the mud,” they wrote, but a day later updated it to say, “Wow! After an eventful couple of days, I’m so happy to let you know I’m back afloat!”

Blair McKeil, the owner of Theodore TOO and head of the Canadian investment firm Breakwater Financial said that although the cause of the partial sinking has not been established, a team of salvors worked diligently and quickly to safely right the tugboat and refloat it with utmost care.

“People across the country hold this little tugboat dear, and we will do everything possible to keep everyone informed of our progress. Rest assured, measures have been taken to mitigate any potential environmental impact,” said McKeil.

For two decades, the tugboat that was owned by Canadian sightseeing company Ambassatours Gray Line made over 50 city tours in Halifax and was a local tourist attraction. In July 2020, the company put the tugboat up for sale citing the effects of COVID-19 on local tourism, decline in bookings for harbor cruises, and high maintenance costs. The listed price of the vessel was C$495,000. There was an uproar over the possible loss of the iconic vessel.

In 2021, McKeil purchased Theodore TOO to serve as an ambassador for the Maritimes and a champion of Canada's marine industry. The tugboat’s mission includes raising awareness about the diverse, inclusive employment opportunities that drive Canada's marine sector, advocating for clean water strategies, and focusing on the restoration and protection of the country's waterways and the Great Lakes.

Since his purchase and relocated it to Ontario, Theodore TOO has visited more than 20 ports along the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, and in the U.S. brightening the faces of local communities. Its home is currently the Port of Hamilton on Lake Ontario, McKeil said there is more to do to save the little boat he said it would be back in top shape soon.

