Salvage Barge Prepares to Defuel Wreck of New Zealand Navy Ship

Salvors have arrived at the wreck site of the survey ship HMNZS Manawanui, which went down off the coast of Opolu, Samoa in early October. The operation to defuel the ship took weeks to mobilize, due in part to permitting and approval processes, but the New Zealand Defence Forces report that work will now begin as soon as the barge's spread-moor anchor system is installed.

Manawanui grounded on a reef on the southern side of Opolu, Samoa on October 5 while conducting survey operations. A preliminary inquiry determined that the bridge team attempted to maneuver with manual controls and failed to detect that the autopilot was still engaged. They drove onto the reef at more than 10 knots, dragging the hull along the bottom for more than 400 yards before coming to a halt. The ship subsequently caught fire and sank, but - through heroic efforts - all 75 people on board managed to evacuate safely.

The salvors' barge is now in place near the sunken vessel, and the Samoan government has approved a carefully-designed plan to lay out the barge's anchors without damaging the reef. This is the last major step before pumping off the fuel in the vessel's tanks.

The vast majority of Manawanui's fuel remains in place, according to the NZDF, but Samoan media outlets report that water sampling results have confirmed the presence of diesel contamination just off the coast. A fishing ban is in place for the nearby villages, and some local residents have complained that they have lost their livelihoods until they get the all-clear to resume.

Samoa's coastal economy is little-developed, and many residents are dependent on subsistence fisheries. New Zealand's government has previously asked to postpone any discussions of compensation, but the Samoa Observer reports that talks about payment have quietly begun.

"We know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the southwest coast of Upolu," said NZDF on-scene commander Commodore Andrew Brown. "As always, progress is dependent on sea and weather conditions . . . While this response is complex and technical, New Zealand is committed to doing the right thing."