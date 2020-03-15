Sailor at Naval Base San Diego Tests Presumptive Positive for COVID-19

March 10, 2020: Naval Medical Center San Diego's tent stands erected in front of the hospital's emergency room to treat COVID-19 patients. By The Maritime Executive 03-14-2020 05:41:59

On March 13, a Sailor from Naval Base San Diego was tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus (COVID-19), marking the first positive case for a Sailor in California.

The individual is currently quarantined at home in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines. The positive test result is considered a presumptive positive, pending confirmation by the CDC.

Personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are in self-isolation at their residences.

Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.