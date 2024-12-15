Russian Product Tanker Breaks Up Near Kerch Strait

A Soviet-era product tanker has gone down in the Russian-controlled Kerch Strait, spilling fuel and leaving one seafarer dead.

According to Russian transport agency Rosmorrechflot, the aging river-sea tanker Volgoneft 212 sank in a wintertime storm Sunday about five nautical miles outside of the Kerch Strait. Waves in excess of 25 feet were forecast by Russia's meteorological agency, according to TASS. A video taken by a crewmember shows that the aging vessel broke up in the storm, and the bow could be seen floating away from the bridge deck.

Of the 15 people aboard the 212, at least one has been confirmed dead. Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that twelve people were rescued, implying that two seafarers remain missing. Two of the survivors were said to be in serious condition.

The tanker was carrying about 4,300 tonnes of mazut, a uniquely Russian and Central Asian residual fuel oil produced from low-quality feedstocks. The amount of pollution is not known, but a breakup would release a substantial quantity of petroleum at once from at least one cargo tank and several fuel tanks.

Russian authorities are investigating the incident as a possible criminal safety violation.

A second tanker from the same operator's fleet, the Volgoneft 239, ran aground just off Taman at about the same time as the sinking of the 212. The grounded ship was located close to shore, and though initial reports suggested it was sinking, it remained afloat. Conditions on scene were poor and the crew were determined to be in no danger, so SAR authorities opted to leave all crewmembers aboard the 239 until the weather improved.

Volgoneft 212 was more than five decades old, and had recently received major modifications in a yard period. According to ABC, her hull had been cut in two amidships - typically a prelude to lengthening to increase cargo capacity.

A large fleet of Soviet-era tankers and bulkers still ply the waters of the Black Sea, providing low-cost transport along the coasts and inland waterways. These aging vessels have repeatedly broken up and sunk in heavy weather in recent years, including one in 2021 that was smashed by modest swells while at anchor.

In 2007, another aging Volgoneft tanker - Volgoneft-139 - broke up under similar circumstances in Kerch Strait.

