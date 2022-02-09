Russian Navy Restricts Black Sea Shipping With Live-Fire Drill Areas

Institute of Strategic Black Sea Studies / Alexander Khrebet

The Russian Navy has announced live-fire exercise areas for a wide swath of the Black Sea and the majority of the Sea of Azov, effectively constraining navigation to Ukraine's commercial seaports.

Commercial shipping and air traffic are advised to stay out of the designated areas from February 13-19. One area spans the mouth of the Kerch Strait, cutting off all access to Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov for the duration of the event. This includes the ports of Mariupol, Berdyansk and Henichesk. Russia has blockaded the Strait in the past over maritime sovereignty disputes.

On the Black Sea side, two exercise areas radiate out from the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, one to the west towards Odessa and one to the southwest towards Bulgaria. The western area leaves a narrow strip of coastal waters to connect Odessa with the the Bosporus, and the strip is punctuated by multiple shoals.

"We don't want any panic, but this is very similar to preparing for something like a 'sea blockade' of Ukrainian ports, about which we've been warning for two years," commented Andrii Klymenko, editor of Ukrainian outlet BlackSeaNews. "This has to be stopped. At the highest international level. . . . There are no corridors for the passage of trade vessels. This has not happened [since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014]."

The announcement of the exercise area was released at about the same time as the arrival of three Russian Navy tank landing ships in the Black Sea. Three more are transiting the Bosporus and are expected to arrive by the end of the day on Wednesday. These ships augment the seven existing amphibious assault vessels of the Black Sea Fleet, and they are expected to play a supporting role in the event of a potential invasion of Ukraine.

According to analyst Konrad Muzyka of Rochan Consulting, at least three of the six tank landing ships are carrying elements of the 336th Naval Infantry Brigade. These units are equipped with the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, a fully amphibious 8x8 vehicle propelled by a waterjet in waterborne mode.

In public messaging from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the landing ship flotilla's mission was an exercise deployment to the Mediterranean - up until the day the ships departed the Mediterranean, when the publicly-announced mission changed. The final destination in the Black Sea had been widely anticipated by Western analysts.

Meanwhile, multiple Russian Navy assets from the Pacific Fleet and Northern Fleet are also on the move for an exercise deployment to the Mediterranean. The flagship of the Northern Fleet, the cruiser Marshal Ustinov, entered the Med via the Strait of Gibraltar on Monday. The cruiser Varyag, destroyer Admiral Tributs and oiler Boris Butoma arrived in the Eastern Med via the Suez Canal last week.

On land, Russia has deployed 100,000-135,000 troops around the northern, eastern and southern borders of Ukraine, from Belarus to Rostov-on-Don to Russian-occupied Crimea. The start of a large-scale offensive "could happen at any time," according to the White House.