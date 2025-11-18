Russia Proposes Cooperation with India to Develop Shipbuilding Industry



Russian officials launched talks in India ahead of a planned visit by President Vladimir Putin to India scheduled for next month. The delegation touched on many issues for potential cooperation, with reports saying Russia is proposing steps to build India’s shipbuilding industry. The Indian government has already mapped an aggressive plan of investments and policies designed to support the development of shipbuilding and the maritime industry.

Preparing for the meeting between Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov led a delegation to discuss issues of mutual interest to the two countries. The Russian Embassy in India pointed out, “This is our sixth meeting this year, which shows that Russia-India relations are of a particularly privileged strategic partnership and are our top foreign policy priority.”

A key participant in the meetings was Russian presidential aide and Russian Maritime Board Chairman Nikolai Patrushev. His meetings ranged from India’s National Security Advisor to India’s Maritime Security Coordinator, the Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and the Indian Navy. He was also received by Prime Minister Modi, and during a meeting, the Embassy reports, “The two sides emphasized their mutual interest in deepening interaction between Russia and India to strengthen their maritime capabilities.”

According to the official report from the Maritime Board’s news service, Russia proposed establishing shipbuilding and ship repair operations as part of the clusters planned for Mumbai and Chennai. Russia highlighted its willingness to aid India in its goals for “green shipbuilding,” as well as in areas ranging from crew training to scientific and other research activities in ocean exploration.

"We can offer India interesting initiatives in shipbuilding, including providing existing or developing new designs for fishing, passenger, and auxiliary vessels. We have extensive experience in creating specialized ships — such as ice-class vessels, not to mention icebreakers, where Russia has no rivals whatsoever,” Patrushev reportedly told Indian officials in New Delhi.

Russian officials highlighted the opportunities for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the civil maritime sector, the Maritime Board reports. It said the cooperation would range from shipbuilding to port infrastructure and maritime logistics. It also proposed steps to develop databases and other steps to “drastically reduce the cost of renovating” India’s fleet.

Prime Minister Modi has emphasized the need for India to reduce the amount of trade it ships on foreign carriers. He has outlined policies to support the enhancement of the Indian merchant marine while also calling for India to become a world-class shipbuilder.

India hailed the exchange of views on strengthening cooperation in connectivity, shipbuilding, and the blue economy. It said it looks forward to hosting President Putin, and it is anticipated that agreements would be finalized during the December meetings.

