Russia Moves to Capitalize on Energy Market Turmoil From Iran Conflict

Russia stands well-positioned to take advantage of spiking oil prices and turmoil in the energy markets, both on its short-term revenue and its long-term strategy. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia stands ready to aid European customers with supplies of sanctioned oil and gas, so long as Europe's governments do not put any political strings on the arrangement.

"If European companies and European buyers suddenly decide to reorient themselves and provide us with long-term, sustainable cooperation, free from political pressures, then yes, we’ve never refused it. We’re ready to work with Europeans too," Putin said at an energy-industry meeting on Monday. "But we need some signals from them that they're ready and willing to work with us and will ensure this sustainability and stability."

The European Union largely suspended oil and gas purchasing from Russia at the outset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with limited exceptions for LNG in northern Europe and for pipeline imports in Russian-dependent Eastern European countries. All remaining Russian petroleum imports are to be phased out by 2027 under current EU plans.

Russian oil exporters are already benefiting from the Iran conflict in the form of increased sales to India, starting with barrels already afloat. The Trump administration has waived all sanctions restrictions for Russian barrels on the water as of early March, so long as they are purchased by Indian refiners and delivered by early April.

The move rekindles the years-long relationship between Indian crude buyers and Russian exporters, which has made India the second-largest consumer of discounted, sanctioned Russian oil. The waiver is a step backward for the Trump administration, which had applied pressure to India's government for months to reduce consumption in hopes of pressuring Putin to negotiate over the future of Ukraine. Now, with Treasury's exemption, analysts predict that India will perceive a green light for a sustained renewal of Russian oil imports - and the administration has hinted to Reuters that it may temporarily lift all sanctions on Russian oil, at least until the Strait of Hormuz is reopened.

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Russia has a longstanding defense partnership with Iran, and Moscow has provided Iranian forces with targeting data for the positions of U.S. troops, Trump administration officials say. On Monday, Putin voiced his support for the new Iranian leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"I want to confirm our unwavering support of Tehran and our solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain the Islamic Republic’s reliable partner," Putin professed. "I wish you success in tackling the challenges in front of you, good health and strong spirit."