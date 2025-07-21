Russia Increases Port Security Requiring Inbound Ships to Get FSB Approval



The Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin signed a new decree increasing the security at all of Russia’s seaports. Effective immediately, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) must agree to the arrival of ships coming from foreign ports.

The Russian news agency TASS also reported the signing of the decree without explaining the reasons for the change. It notes that, before this presidential decree, vessel entry rules were regulated by the Ministry of Transport. The FSB previously only had authority under special procedures at seaports adjacent to naval bases.

The new decree says, “entry into seaports of the Russian Federation of ships coming from foreign ports is carried out with the permission of the captain of the seaport, agreed upon with an official of the federal security service agency.”

The move came as both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks ahead of a possible new round of negotiations scheduled to take place between July 24 and 26 in Turkey. Over the weekend, Ukraine reportedly launched drones into the area around Moscow, including attempting to disrupt high-profile public events.

No one has claimed responsibility, but there have been a series of explosions in Russian ports in recent months. Earlier in July, an LPG carrier flagged in the Marshall Islands, Eco Wizard, at the Ust-Luga port had what the authorities reported as a “minor leak of ammonia” while loading. Media sources, however, said an inspection showed a blast hole that had caused flooding in the engine room, consistent with an external force.

It was the sixth recent explosion tied to vessels visiting Russian seaports. The first vessel reportedly damaged was in February, also alongside the terminal in Ust-Luga. Official reports sought to downplay the incident, but the local authorities were quick to call it sabotage. There have also been explosions on vessels making port calls in Italy, and two weeks ago, another tanker as it was approaching Libya. Each of the ships had visited a Russian seaport leading up to the explosions.

Last week, it was reported that FSUE Rosmorport has launched a tender seeking inspectors for vessels arriving at its Baltic seaports. The contract covers the main seaports of the Baltic and calls for manned and unmanned devices to check the hulls of incoming vessels for any anomalies, including possible explosive devices.

The government of the Russian Federation declared that it shall ensure the implementation of this latest decree. Over the past few months, Russia has also appeared to step up security measures for merchant vessels entering the Baltic. Several shadow tankers have been spotted with naval escorts at key points ranging from the Gulf of Finland to the area around the Danish straits and the English Channel. Russia has denounced EU efforts to check the insurance and registry of tankers entering the Baltic. In May, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, called the actions “Baltic pirates” and accused the EU of being “cheerleaders” in the “flagrant violation of freedom of navigation.”

