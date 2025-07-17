Russia Seeks Inspectors to Check Incoming Vessels for Explosives



Russian port operator FSUE Rosmorport has launched a tender seeking inspectors for vessels arriving at its Baltic seaports. According to the Moscow Times, the inspections will be checking below the waterline and the underside of vessels, looking for unknown objects and possible explosives.

The newspaper highlights that the tender was launched after a series of unexplained incidents in the seaports. The last took place two weeks ago when the LPG carrier Eco Wizard had what the authorities reported as a minor leak of ammonia” while loading. The newspaper reports that the Telegram channel Baza called the incident sabotage and said there had been an explosion. The report said there were two holes found in the hull, and the metal was bent inward, suggesting it came from an external force.

The first vessel reported damaged was in February, also alongside the terminal in Ust-Luga. Official reports sought to downplay the incident, but the local authorities were quick to call it sabotage.

The Moscow Times reports Rosmorport is offering four contracts with a total value of $39.5 million for the underwater inspections. The companies will be using sonar equipment, unmanned vehicles, and other tools, and will be responsible for analyzing the images, looking for possible explosives. They will inspect the propeller and rudder system, thrusters, bow bulb, sea chests, and other underwater areas.

The contracts are split into the different ports, with a total of four available. One covers St. Petersburg, another Ust-Luga and Primorsk, a third for Vysotsk and Vyborg, and finally Kaliningrad.

Companies have till July 24 to enter the auction. Winners will be reported on August 4.

