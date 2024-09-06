Rules Proposed to Manage Cruise Passenger Overtourism in Greece

The association representing cruise ship operators in Greece is proposing a set of actions that will help to manage the flow of cruise tourists. It comes after the Prime Minister earlier in the year said the time had come for restrictions, especially in the most popular tourist destinations.

Greece, like many destinations, is grappling with the challenges of overtourism and a surge in visitors following the travel restrictions during the pandemic. The Union of Cruise Ship Owners and Associated Members (EEKFN) which includes the interisland ferries released preliminary figures for 2024 projecting a 20 percent increase in passenger numbers. They said Greece is on track to surpass 7 million passengers reporting a current figure of 6.99 million passengers and 5,231 cruise ship arrivals.

The popularity of Greece and its islands is driving a surge in visitor counts. EEKFN anticipates 2024 and 2025 will set consecutive records for passenger numbers. The organization reports Greece has more than 60 ports.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis suggested to Bloomberg in June that starting in 2025 they would establish limits. He said they were considering limits on the number of berths and establishing a bidding system for port calls by cruise ship.

The association released a series of proposals while saying that a national strategy needs to be developed. They indicated a willingness, along with the Cruise Lines International Association, to work with Greece. They are also calling for enhanced collaboration between the government and the cruise operators.

Among the steps EEKFN is proposing is a strict berth allocation system developed with criteria from each destination. They agreed to a gradual increase in port fees provided there is at least one year’s advance notice.

They are also calling for infrastructure improvements to aid in managing passenger flow as well as steps to shield passengers from climate change. For example, they want more air-conditioned terminals and government support for the transition to clean energy. They are calling for an investment in more electric power at ports as well as streamlining procedures to reduce passengers’ waiting time. They said this is especially important in the high-traffic ports.

The ports association also highlighted infrastructure challenges in Greece calling for more investment. That group also cited the need for more terminals and better facilities for the handling of passengers.

Greece’s high season for tourism will wind down in the coming weeks. The groups are encouraging the government to use the slower winter season to establish policies to manage the challenges and support the growth of the tourism business.

