Royal Navy's Top Officer Suspended Over Alleged Affair With Subordinate

The Royal Navy's top officer has been suspended from duty for an investigation into alleged misconduct, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed last weekend. It is the first time in 500 years that a misconduct inquiry has been launched against its top uniformed leader.

The MoD has declined to comment further.

British tabloid media outlets have previously reported that First Sea Lord Adm. Sir Ben Key had a consensual relationship with a female subordinate, and that the affar was disclosed to investigators by another officer. The Royal Navy strictly bans any sexual relations between commanders and junior personnel. If found to have committed an offense, Sir Key could face up to a reduction in rank and dismissal from the service.

The accusations have created a stir in defense circles in the UK, not least because Adm. Key was an outspoken leader on hunting down sexual misconduct in the armed forces. Just last year, he had called for "zero tolerance for unacceptable behaviors," and said that there was "no place" in the Royal Navy for sailors who could not follow the service's "values and standards." He is married with three children.

Some supporters of Adm. Key within the Royal Navy told the Daily Mail that they believe the allegations were a "stitch-up" orchestrated by other high-ranking officers - though others disagreed. Adm. Key has been outspoken about funding and procurement issues, and at least one Navy source told the tabloid that the disclosure of the affair was a convenient way to silence him amidst infighting over the service's future direction.

Adm. Key has served in the Royal Navy for more than four decades. He commanded a carrier, HMS Illustrious, and served overseas alongside American officers in the Iraq war. He was due to retire within months, to be replaced by Royal Marine General Gwyn Jenkins. UK tabloids report that Key was prohibited from retiring until after the inquiry had finished.

Second Sea Lord Vice Adm. Martin Connell has taken over command until the inquiry is finished.

"Across the board [Adm. Key] is very popular, very competent and the majority of the naval service are extremely shocked and really sad to see it potentially end like this," one senior source within the Royal Navy told Daily Mail.

Top image: Katie Chan / CC BY SA 4.0