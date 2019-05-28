Royal Canadian Mint Honors Canadians who Landed at Juno Beach

By MarEx 2019-05-28 02:31:11

The Royal Canadian Mint has launched a $2 circulation coin honoring the Canadians who, landing in Normandy, France 75 years ago, helped establish the Allied foothold that would lead to the liberation of Western Europe.

This coin was unveiled on Monday at the Moncton Garrison, home to the 37 Brigade of the North Shore Regiment (New Brunswick) whose troops were among the 13 Canadian regiments landing at Juno Beach on June 6, 1944.

"Like all Canadian soldiers landing at Juno Beach on June 6, 1944, the North Shore men fought valiantly and suffered heavy losses in securing their landing objectives at the end of D-Day," said North Shore Regiment Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Renald Dufour. "The D-Day landing was one of the most significant events in Canadian military history, and our regiment was at the center of it, along with three other assaulting units. Honoring and recognizing nationally our soldiers' legacy and their families' sacrifices on the eve of the 75th anniversary with a commemorative circulation coin is a remarkable gesture."

Designed by Canadian artist Alan Daniel, the reverse of this coin conveys the anticipation of Canadian soldiers approaching Juno Beach, Normandy on June 6, 1944. A compelling perspective at the core of the coin shows three soldiers peering from their landing craft. On the outer ring, engravings of ships and aircraft illustrate the massive air and naval operation which supported the troops taking part in the largest seaborne invasion in military history. D-DAY/LE JOUR J is engraved above the soldiers' helmets.

At the bottom, the words REMEMBER/SOUVENIR appear on either side of the coin's 2019 date. The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, designed by Canadian artist Susanna Blunt in 2003.

Limited to a mintage of three million coins, of which two million will feature color, the two-dollar circulation coin commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day is now entering general circulation.

The Mint is adding to the historic commemoration of D-Day with a ¼ oz. fine silver collector coin with a $3 denomination designed by Glen Loates. It features the lone imprint of a soldier's boot on the sands of Juno Beach and is dated 1944-2019. A six-coin set features the colored and non-colored of the D-Day $2 coin, as well as Canada's current 5-cent, 10-cent, 25-cent and $1 circulation coins. The 2019 Commemorative Collector Keepsake has a mintage of 100,000.