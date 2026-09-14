Rough Weather Hampers Search for Survivors From Lost Indonesian Ferry

Rough surface conditions have disrupted the ongoing operation to look for survivors of the ferry Virgo Transport 8, which capsized on Sunday and gradually sank. The wreck lies in 30 meters of water in the middle of the Java Sea, south of Borneo.

A total of 108 survivors from the wreck have been rescued out of 243 who were aboard at departure. 129 people remain missing, according to Indonesian coast guard agency Basarnas. Search operations continue at massive scale: fully 17 vessels, 10 aircraft and more than 1,000 personnel are involved in scouring the area.

Dive search operations at the wreck have yet to begin because of rough weather conditions on scene. Wave heights are running in the range of eight feet, prohibitive for diving. The water depth is well within the capabilities of salvage and rescue divers, but the wreck's position on the seafloor is currently unstable, Basarnas commanding officer Mohammad Syafii told Reuters. The ship was afloat upside-down after the initial casualty, and it came to rest on the bottom in the same position - creating a risk that it might shift or topple over. The Indonesian Navy will have a salvage vessel with an ROV on board to support initial search operations without risk to human divers.