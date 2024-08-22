Ripple Operations Acquires AdonisHR to Expand Maritime Software Offering

Ripple Operations, a leader in maritime software, is continuing its efforts to consolidate the sector to improve customer offers through the acquisition of AdonisHR, a well-known Norwegian family-owned provider of crew management and payroll software solutions for the maritime industry. Each company has been expanding its offering, and together they look to provide a comprehensive platform for customers in the maritime sector.

"This acquisition is a transformative moment for both of our companies," said Heather Combs, CEO of Ripple Operations. “By combining forces we are set to build upon our leading market position and redefine Crew Success Software to optimize crew safety, efficiency, and overall performance from a single, unified platform.”

Ripple was formed through the merger of New Orleans-based MarineCFO and Vancouver-based Marine Learning Systems (MLS) whose e-learning and skills assessment solutions will integrate into the AdonisHR product suite. The combination the companies highlight will provide further ease of use, flexibility, and reliability in managing seafarer training and performance assessment both onshore and at sea.

"Our decision to merge with Ripple Operations reflects a shared vision of excellence and customer-centric innovation,” said Per Ove Kviteberg, co-founder of AdonisHR. “With Ripple's extensive resources and our combined expertise, we are ready to deliver a comprehensive suite of software solutions that empower maritime organizations to optimize crew performance and achieve sustainable growth on a global scale."

The acquisition is also being supported by a substantial financial investment from New York-based software holding company Bleecker Street Group. According to Ripple’s management, the backing of Bleecker Street Group will help to drive accelerated growth and long-term value creation for maritime customers in Europe, North America, and across the globe.

With a rapidly evolving landscape in the maritime sector, Ripple and AdonisHR looking to combine their offerings as Ripple continues to build an end-to-end solution platform. The companies will continue to focus on empowering maritime organizations to optimize crew performance, enhance safety, and achieve sustainable growth.

AdonisHR in September last year, acquired and integrated compatriot company Shipadmin, a leading vendor of onboard operations systems, particularly for offshore vessels and rigs, including daily ship-shore reporting, environmental compliance, document management and Personnel-on-Board (POB) solutions.

Ripple’s growth in the global maritime sector will be accelerated by the combination with AdonisHR. By joining forces, the companies will serve more than 380,000 mariners on more than 2,000 vessels in nearly 100 countries around the world.



