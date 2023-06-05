Retailers Calls for Biden to Intervene in West Coast Labor Negotiation

Port of Los Angeles highlights that it is open with no vessels backed up while the current labor dispute continues (Port of Los Angeles)

With uncertainty over how long and how wide the disruptions will be in the current labor unrest at the West Coast ports, the National Retail Federation today renewed its calls for an agreement and urged the Biden administration to engage with the parties to help them finalize a new contract. The retail trade group earlier this year joined with more than 230 associations calling for the administration to help complete the negotiations and bring certainty to the ports.

The move came as the labor action stretched into its fourth day with conflicting reports as to how widespread the impact was on operations. The Port of Los Angeles Tweeted, “Container terminals are open and operating today with appropriate staffing,” which got an immediate reply “not normally,” saying appointments were still being canceled “due to no one working the cranes.”

One of the terminal operators at the Port of Long Beach closed for the day after reporting over the weekend that they were experiencing labor shortages. Daily employees from the union are reportedly not showing up for work but both the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association have not issued further comments after their statements on Friday.

“The United States ports, particularly those on the West Coast, play a critical role in the vitality of the American economy,” said David French, Senior Vice President of Government Relations for the NRF in a prepared statement. “Thousands of retailers and other businesses depend on smooth and efficient operations at the ports to deliver goods to consumers every day. As we enter the peak shipping season for the holidays, these additional disruptions will force retailers and other important shipping partners to continue to shift cargo away from the West Coast ports until a new labor contract is established. It is imperative that the parties return to the negotiating table. We urge the administration to mediate to ensure the parties quickly finalize a new contract without additional disruptions.”

The NRF had previously forecast that retailers would continue to slowly build their import volumes in the second half of 2023. Analysts have pointed to retailers' high inventory levels as one of the factors contributing to the slowdown in container volumes at the ports and U.S. imports overall.

The current disruptions at the West Coast ports come as retailers typically prepare orders and plan shipments in advance of the “return to school” retailing season and then their sales leading up to the end-of-year holidays. The Port of Los Angeles had forecast even after a labor agreement was reached it would take several months for retailers and other shippers to bring volumes back to the West Coast ports. The disruptions of the past few days, and increased uncertainty, are likely to contribute to further declines in volumes and more rerouting of shipments to the U.S. Gulf and East Coast ports.

