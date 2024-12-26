Report: Ukraine Attacks Offshore Supply Vessel Russia Annexed in Crimea

An unconfirmed report from pro-Ukrainian supporters detailed an attack on a Ukrainian-owned offshore supply vessel that is part of the Russian annexation. The vessel was reportedly damaged in a drone strike on Monday, December 23, while docked in the occupied city of Chornomorske on the northwest portion of the Crimea peninsular north of Sevastopol.

The Ukrainian military declined to comment on the report carried on Telegram from Crimean Wind which monitors activity in the Crimea region. They are reporting this latest attack was stagged with a drone around 1700 on Monday, December 23.

The vessel is known as the Fedor Uriupin. It was built in 2010 in Indonesia and initially operated as the Petra Admiral. According to the reports, it was acquired in 2014 as a pair of supply ships along with the second vessel Mys Tarhankut to support Ukraine’s offshore drilling efforts with the Boyko towers. The vessel is 2,900 dwt and the registered owner remains a company in Kyiv, Ukraine called Chornomornaftogaz but databases show it as flying a Russian flag.

According to the reports, Russia seized the vessel during the 2014 annexation of Crimea. The vessel was mostly being used of late to protect Russian warships. It was being tied up alongside the Russian ships to make it more difficult to target them with drones.

The Fedor Uriupin was tied up at a berth when the drone attack took place. The report says it hit the vessel above the waterline. It did not sink but they are reporting it sustained damage.

Ukrainian forces have regularly attacked Russian vessels in Crimea. Ukraine takes credit for sinking and damaging key Russian vessels and forcing Russia to relocate its Navy outside of Crimea. Ukraine is losing ground to a strong Russian offensive launched in recent weeks but Ukraine reports it continues to hit the Russians and inflict causalities.

