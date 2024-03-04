Report: MSC Boxship Burns After Houthi Missile Strike

[Breaking] Yemen's Houthi rebels have hit another merchant ship and sparked a fire with a missile strike in the Gulf of Aden, according to two UK security consultancies.

Ambrey and Vanguard Tech both report that the sub-Panamax boxship MSC Sky II has been hit by a missile and has caught fire.

The master reports that the attack involved two missiles: the first went into the water off the vessel's port quarter, and the second reportedly struck the ship's accommodations block. No injuries were reported, but the blast started a fire, and the crew were reportedly engaged in firefighting as of Monday afternoon.

Maritime security coalition assets are in the area and investigating, according to the Royal Navy's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

MSC is owned and operated by the Aponte family out of headquarters in Switzerland. However, one of the firm's top shareholders was born in what is now the state of Israel. Some analysts suggest that Yemen's Houthi rebels have identified this connection and are targeting MSC vessels because of the affiliation: the Houthis assert that their campaign against shipping in the Red Sea is aimed at disrupting Israeli commerce and applying political pressure to implement a ceasefire in Gaza.

This story is evolving and will be updated as new information comes in.