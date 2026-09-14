Report: Failed Control Transfer Caused Ferry to Hit Dock, Injuring Two

A failed handoff of engine control between bridge stations caused a Québec ferry to hit a wharf in October 2024, injuring five people, according to a new report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). Investigators also found that the operator had not fully dealt with the risks that came with replacing the vessel's engine and controls.

The Radisson, a 1,062 GT RoRo passenger ferry built in 1954, serves as the relief vessel on the Québec–Lévis crossing each spring and fall. It was carrying 94 passengers and nine crew on October 18, 2024, when it hit the wharf at the Port of Québec. Four passengers and one crew member were hurt. The ferry's bow was lightly damaged, and several cars on the vehicle deck were damaged when they were thrown into each other. No pollution was reported.

The Radisson's original engine was replaced in the fall of 2022, along with its bridge controls. On the old setup, the control levers at the three bridge stations were connected by chains and moved together. The new electronic system has no such link: before a station can take command, the officer has to set its propulsion lever to roughly match the lever at the station giving up control. The ferry's owner, Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ), wrote a new procedure for the handoff, but the TSB found that it did not tell crews enough to complete a transfer or check that it had worked.