Proman Expands to Six Order for Methanol-Fueled Tankers

Proman and Stena will have a total of six methanol-fueled tankers (Proman)

Even before the first of the company’s new methanol-powered tankers has been launched, Proman announced the expansion of the project with the order for two additional tankers to be built in China for the global trade. The new orders are for sister ships to the tankers that Proman plans to operate as well as vessels built for a joint venture with Stena Bulk.

“This is a significant and exciting investment for Proman,” said David Cassidy, Chief Executive of Proman. “Methanol has huge potential to bridge the gap from fossil to fully renewable fuels, with its clean-burning and biodegradable qualities making it particularly attractive as a marine fuel. By making these vessels available on the global market, we hope to encourage others to join us on this important journey towards reducing emissions from the international shipping sector.”

The two 49,900 dwt methanol dual-fuel MR tankers, to be named Provident and Progressive, will be the fifth and sixth vessels for Proman, with three being solely owned by the company and the other three jointly owned with Stena Bulk. Proman will take delivery of its first vessel in the third quarter of 2022 and the two new orders will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023. All the vessels are being built at the Guangzhou Shipyard International and will be traded globally for shipping chemicals and clean petroleum products.

The Provident and Progressive will utilize the same vessel design and MAN B&W 6G50ME-C9.6 MW Tier III engines as the Proman’s first vessel, the Promise, and the Proman Stena Bulk-owned Stena Pro Patria, Stena Pro Mare, and Stena Prosperous. The vessels will also be equipped with the latest energy efficiency technology, including continually controlled combustion, optimized tuning, redesigned and aerodynamic hull lines, and an energy shaft generator, reducing fuel consumption and helping to meet strict emissions criteria.

Each vessel will use approximately 12,500 tons per annum of methanol as a marine fuel. Using widely available gray methanol produced from natural gas, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the vessels’ normal commercial operations will be significantly reduced compared to conventional marine fuels, including the virtual elimination of sulfur and particulate matter, 60 percent reduction of nitrogen oxide and 10 to 15 percent reduction in carbon dioxide.

“Proman’s investment in these vessels is testament to our belief in methanol as a ‘future-proof’ marine fuel,” said Anita Gajadhar, MD of Proman Marketing, Logistics and Shipping. “With regulatory approval from the International Maritime Organization and growing take-up from some of the world’s largest shipping companies, methanol’s global availability, ease of handling, and highly scalable sustainable pathway make it hard to beat as the shipping sector’s pathway fuel to the future.”

Proman believes that with advances in vessel design, engine technology, and the use of low-emission methanol fuel, these newbuildings will set a new benchmark for sustainable future-ready MR tankers. The vessels will also be at the forefront of an anticipated wave of new methanol-fueled vessels as the industry seeks available technologies to meet future environmental regulations for newbuilds. Several o the leading shipping companies, including Maersk, have also expressed support for the adoption of methanol as a near-term solution while efforts continue to develop future technologies including ammonia as a marine fuel and hydrogen.