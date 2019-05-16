Production Starts at Cameron LNG

By MarEx 2019-05-16 18:05:29

The Cameron LNG project in Louisiana has achieved first LNG production from train 1.

Cameron LNG completed all major construction activities for Train 1 and began the commissioning and start-up process in November 2018. Phase 1 of the project of 13.5 million tons per annum (Mtpa) capacity includes three LNG trains of 4.5 Mtpa each. Construction is ongoing for trains 2 and 3 with first production expected by the turn of the year and mid-2020 respectively.

The project is operated by Cameron LNG LLC jointly owned by Sempra Energy (50.2 percent), Total (16.6 percent), Mitsui & Co. (16.6 percent) and Mitsubishi/NYK (16.6 percent).

Sempra Energy’s share of full run-rate earnings from the first three trains at Cameron LNG are projected to be between $400 million and $450 million annually. Cameron LNG Phase 1 is one of five LNG export projects Sempra Energy is developing in North America: Cameron LNG Phase 2, previously authorized by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), encompasses up to two additional liquefaction trains and up to two additional LNG storage tanks; Port Arthur LNG in Texas and Energía Costa Azul (ECA) LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Mexico.

Total entered the Cameron LNG project through the acquisition of Engie’s upstream LNG business in 2018. Total will have an overall LNG portfolio of around 40 Mtpa by 2020 and a worldwide market share of 10 percent. The group sold 21.8 million tons of LNG in 2018.