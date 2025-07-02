Host Acquires Transmarine Creating the U.S.’s Largest Tramp Ship Agency

T. Parker Host, already a leading U.S. maritime agency and terminal services provider, acquired Transmarine Navigation Corporation, a West Coast ship agency. Combined, they report the operations will be the largest tramp ship agency in the United States.

Host, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2023, is based in Louisiana and transformed the former Avondale Shipyard into its home base as the Avondale Global Gateway. Transmarine, headquartered in Long Beach, California and is well-known on the West Coast.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision to deliver seamless, high-touch maritime solutions across every major U.S. port,” said Adam Anderson, Chairman and CEO of T. Parker Host. “By joining forces with Transmarine, we are expanding our footprint into the Pacific and enhancing our ability to serve customers with the same responsiveness, precision, and trust they’ve come to expect—now at every major port in the US, every tide and every terminal.”

With more than 85 years of experience navigating the Pacific corridor, the companies highlight that Transmarine brings long-standing relationships and operational experience in Long Beach, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and Honolulu.

“HOST is the ideal partner to carry our legacy forward,” said Leslie Clements, Managing Director at Transmarine, “Together, we will continue providing the personalized, expert-level care our clients depend on, now with greater reach, expanded resources, and a shared dedication to excellent service.”

Among the benefits of the acquisition, Host reports it now operates in every major U.S. port, with expanded presence along the Pacific Coast and Hawaii. The offices in Houston and New Orleans will merge, continuing to service the existing clients of both firms, while the other operations will be integrated to provide uninterrupted service supported by HOST’s national infrastructure and digital systems.

With this acquisition, HOST says it further solidifies its leadership position in the maritime industry while continuing to invest in best-in-class service, technology, and people.



