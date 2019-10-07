Princess Cruises Reveals Name of Sixth Royal-Class Ship

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-07 19:25:28

The sixth Royal-Class cruise ship for Princess Cruises will be named Discovery Princess.

She will be the first new cruise ship for Princess Cruises to be based on the West Coast, sailing out of Los Angeles.

The 143,700-ton, 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The ship will feature an evolution of the design platform used for the cruise line's previous Royal-Class ships. Discovery Princess is scheduled to debut on November 3, 2021, on a seven-day Mediterranean & Aegean inaugural cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Athens.

The cruise line has announced what it says is the largest inaugural launch program ever with worldwide itineraries offered onboard Discovery Princess to Europe, the Caribbean, South America, Mexico and the California Coast for the 2021/2022 cruise season. The inaugural season of Discovery Princess includes 30 departures on 21 unique itineraries to more than 50 destinations in 23 countries.

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, a wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. Discovery Princess has been designed to support this, and MedallionClass vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new LNG ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests, are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Therefore, Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025.