Port of Virginia Posts Best April Ever for Container Volumes

File image courtesy Greater Richmond Partnership / VPA

By MarEx 2019-05-09 23:50:07

Last month, the Port of Virginia posted a container handling volume of 246,000 TEU, making it the busiest April in the port’s history.

The strong cargo performance was driven by an increase of more than 22 percent in loaded import containers, which led to increase in truck, rail and barge volumes. The port’s March volumes were disrupted by the Chinese New Year, which led to the late arrival of vessels and blank sailings, and April’s import volume reflected the return of the cargo.

“As we move toward peak season, this and higher volume levels will become normal, but we are more prepared for these increases than ever before,” said John F. Reinhart, the CEO and executive director of the Port of Virginia. “We are just weeks from completion at Virginia International Gateway (VIG) and debuting this world-class facility in its entirety. The productivity and efficiency we are seeing there is going to be instrumental in managing and effectively processing peak season volumes.”

To date at VIG, 13 new container stacks serviced by 26 new rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGs) have been delivered, four new truck gates have been opened, a new terminal operating system has been implemented, the berth has been lengthened by nearly 800 linear feet and four new ship-to-shore cranes have been placed into service. The last step is completing the second phase of the on-dock rail yard.

“We are going to be fully-operational at VIG in very short order,” Reinhart says. “The project is on-budget, ontime and we are out aggressively marketing the benefits of doing business at The Port of Virginia."

CEO Reinhart inducted into Maritime Hall of Fame

Reinhart was among five people honored at the 26th Annual International Maritime Hall of Fame, which was held Thursday night in New York City and hosted by the Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey. The event was founded in 1993 to recognize maritime visionaries who best exemplify the qualities that will guide the maritime industry in the 21st Century.

Prior to joining the VPA, Reinhart worked for the Maersk organization for 23 years. He served from 2000-2014 as CEO of Maersk Line, Limited (MLL) and a member of the board of directors. After retiring from Maersk, Reinhart began his tenure with VPA in February 2014.

Under Reinhart’s guidance, the Port of Virginia will invest a total of nearly $1.5 billion over the span of 2014-2024 in terminal expansion, dredging and infrastructure spending. In parallel to its expansion, the port has rebranded itself, focused on safety, grown and diversified its workforce and developed a values-driven corporate culture. Additionally, the port has been profitable and set cargo volume records every year since Reinhart’s arrival in 2014.