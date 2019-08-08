Port of Rotterdam Authority Launches New Technology Company

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-08 16:50:09

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has launched a new company PortXchange Products BV to offer the Pronto platform and application to ports around the world.

PortXchange aims to improve the efficiency of port calls and help clients reduce their emissions – both in the port as well as between ports. Pronto is a joint platform that can be used by shipping companies, agents, terminals, port authorities and other nautical service providers, which enables them to optimally plan, execute and monitor all activities during a port call based on the exchange of standardized data. In addition, Pronto enables just-in-time sailing, which helps reduce carbon emissions.

Pronto combines public data, data retrieved directly from participating companies and forecasts from artificial intelligence applications to generate highly accurate information. As soon as the ETA is known, the vessel is assigned its own timeline in Pronto where all events during the port call are shown.

The progress and status of the events is continuously updated on the dashboard. Users can monitor events and make adjustments where necessary. If they wish, users can receive notifications and warnings if there are status changes, delays or planning conflicts.

By making the application available to ports across the world, the port says it can optimize the potential of digital solutions. The establishment of a separate company enables the solution’s neutrality and independence, as trust between parties for the free exchange of data is vital to the successful introduction of Pronto in other ports.

Pronto will be offered in several ports in Europe and the U.S. before the end of the year. Partnerships have already been signed with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President of Shell Shipping & Maritime, said: “We are moving towards a global, end-to-end digitally connected operating environment for shipping, as in the airline industry. For example, at Shell, our onshore digital center is able to analyze 500 data points a second in real time from each ship we manage.

“In partnering on Pronto, we can see opportunities to extend this work to optimizing port operations. The results of our trials so far have already shown the great benefits in increased efficiency, reduced fuel and operating costs and lower emissions.”

Kent Stig Hagbarth, Head of Operations Execution at A.P. Moller-Maersk, said: “We see a significant need and opportunity to improve the collaboration, communication and single data usage amongst port participants for optimized sailing and port calls for vessels. The aim of the Pronto platform, to enable just in time arrival and optimize the port stay of our vessels, not only enables us to increase schedule reliability to the benefit of our customers but also to achieve our goal of reducing our CO2 emissions.”

